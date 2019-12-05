Last week during the Patrick Henry Board of Education meeting, district officials, dozens of students, staff members and the local media were introduced to the district’s newest employee.
And how did the district react to meeting the newest Patriot?
Well, let’s just say the fur was flying.
The district’s newest employee eagerly greeted each person as they entered the room and by the time his presentation was done, there was happiness in the air, and smiles could be seen in each corner of the room.
Not too bad considering the new hire didn’t utter a single word during his 10-minute presentation.
And while he didn’t say a thing, there was plenty of petting and slobber to go around. And by the end, he was comfortable enough in his new surroundings to find a comfy spot under a table to lie down.
Oh yeah, you read those last two sentences correctly. You see, the latest member of the PH staff is officially known as Winrows Endless Boomin’ Bud aka Boomer.
And Boomer is part of a trend taking place across the country to help our students cope with the stress of navigating those teenage years.
Yes, Boomer is a 3-year-old Bernese Mountain dog who has been trained to be a therapy dog. Boomer, who is owned by Olivia Fitzenrider, is registered with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and has passed his canine good citizen testing through Talk Dog Toledo.
“Although he looks big and scary, I assure you he’s cuddly like a puppy,” explained high school counselor Anita Hiber, who will be sharing an office with the 100-pound Boomer. “He’s new to being a therapy dog. There are benefits to having a dog around and plenty of positive effects.”
Those positive effects have been used around the country during trying times in our schools.
“There are staggering statistics that have come out recently,” explained Hiber. “Teen depression is rising and suicide just moved into the leading cause of death for children ages 10-14 in Ohio.
“So we were thinking about doing anything we can to help pull students out of those depressed states,” Hiber continued. “And there are studies about petting a dog. (Those studies say, petting a dog) decreases stress levels and it can even help decrease your blood pressure as well.”
Hiber spent time last week not only introducing “Boomer” to district officials but also getting him familiar with the students that he’ll come into contact with while on the job.
“We’ll have several presentations with the students,” explained Hiber. “You all will have the inside scoop about Boomer.” He’s been here a few times. He’s been here to work with our PAL students, he was here for dodgeball the other day and he’s making his way around (the school) to meet everybody.”
While Boomer won’t be on the Patriots’ campus every day, he will be available in the high school twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Its office hours that district officials are hoping will help bring a smile to their students faces by relieving anxiety and stress while increasing empathy, compassion and self esteem.
“I’ve found that lots of our students come to school on Monday with extra baggage and stress from the weekend,” explained Hiber. “And the same way on Friday, heading into the weekend, there are lots of scenarios students have in their lives that will make having him here on those days helpful.
“He’ll be able to assist me on a day-to-day basis, the nurse or even teachers in the classroom,” added Hiber about the plans for Boomer. “Just petting a dog can have a positive effect on your whole day. Even if it’s just a quick pet in the hallway, he’s non-judgemental and he loves you the minute he sees you.”
