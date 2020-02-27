As another snow-magedon races across northwest Ohio, I made a vow to myself that most of my time today would be spent in deep reflection.
And by deep reflection I mean not moving from my couch, unless it’s to let the dog outside or grab another Diet Mountain Dew.
Yep this morning was made for binge watching my chronological list of Marvel movies and TV shows and watching the birds hit up the free food as the snow falls.
And as I watch the birds scurry around the bird feeder, I wonder about two things.
First off, should I call the sports department’s Dan Cooley to see what kind of bird that is or should I wait for his next bird feature and hope he answers my question.
The second is why we don’t have winters like we used to have back in the “good old days.”
As I recall, when I was growing up back in the 1970s and 1980s we always had more snow on the ground during the winter months. And it seems like that snow came and it was for the entire winter.
And sometimes longer. I always told my daughter she’s more likely to get snow on her birthday in April than I was to get it on my birthday in December.
I mean, winters seemed like they lasted forever.
Sledding, ice skating and fort building seemed like they were commonplace. Trudging through two feet of snow to go to school was a Monday through Friday ritual in January and February.
Now, however, it seems winter is here for just a few days at a time before we return to the mild temperatures that seem to be the norm.
I mean, it has to be the effects of global warming. All that hair spray everyone used in the 1980s, all those microwaves and cow flatulence is finally taking its toll on the environment … right?
Well if there is one good thing about being a couch bum in 2020 it’s that the internet is at my fingertips.
So after double checking that I should be watching “Captain America: Winter Soldier” after getting done with “Thor: Dark World,“ I decided to look into why winters have forsaken us since the days of winter coats with fur-lined hoods and putting bread bags over our feet before putting our boots on.
According to the National Weather Service, my rose colored glasses need cleaning.
The National Weather Service’s NOWData site informed me that the last 10 years has been Detroit’s (the closest city on its list to northwest Ohio) snowiest decade since the turn of the last century.
My beloved 70s and 80s?
Well they were fourth and fifth on the list, with the years of 2001-10 and 1921-30 beating them out by several inches.
And the lowest amount?
Well that came in the years spanning 1941-50.
A fluke?
Nope other cities nearby including Columbus and Indianapolis also had their lowest totals in the last 100 years during that same time span.
So I guess the folks at AquaNet can breathe a little bit easier, we can keep heating up those TV dinners in the microwave and the cows can keep on passing gas.
But for me, maybe I should go get supplies, you know just in case.
I mean, what happens if this new decade tops them all. What if starting with this “snow storm” we see snow like never before. What happens if the Blizzard of ’78 was just a test?
To be on the safe side I’m starting an emergency grocery list to get the snowed-in essentials.
First on the list … to see if there are any leftover Paczkis left on the shelves.
