Our country is in uncharted territory.
This super virus known as COVID-19/coronavirus has everyone guessing. It’s put us and the world we live in into a tailspin.
It’s become clear that as we continue to move forward and battle this new enemy that no one really knows what to do to defeat this monster.
Do we wear masks or should we try and let our bodies build up an immunity?
Do we send our communities and states into lockdown or do we try to stay open in an effort to keep the economy flowing?
Do we send our children back to school like we have in the past? Do we keep them at home and let them learn virtually? Or should we use a combination of both in this world of new normals?
Should we play sports? Little league, high school, college or pro, should any athletes at any level return to the fields and courts for the sake of competition, entertainment and making money?
For those at the forefront of having to make the decision on any of these questions, my thoughts and prayers are with you. These are by no means easy questions to answer.
If you’re like me, thinking about these problems day in and day out is frightening. It makes my head hurt thinking about our country heading into the great unknown.
But maybe that’s part of it, we just don’t know and that is making our many questions magnified.
So with that in mind I’ve decided to stop thinking about all the heavy COVID questions that have been racing through my mind. Yep, instead I’ve decided to spend some time looking into answers to some questions that don’t seem so doomsday-like.
But research is never easy, heck for me even getting motivated on Wednesdays (the day I wrote this) is no small task.
Am I alone or does everyone suffer from that?
Guess I’m not alone, in fact, I just found out I’ve been suffering from dysania or the state of finding it hard to get out of bed.
Learning that made me wonder what other things actually have names.
Over the weekend, I spent some time with my grandmother’s extended family and it made me remember lots of things about spending time with her.
One thing in particular was that my grandmother would always talk about how some people’s eyes are too far apart or too close together. I admit that I never really knew what the heck she was talking about, but I do now know that the area she was talking about has an actual name too.
Yep, the glabella is the smooth area of the forehead that lies between the eyebrow and according to my grandmother for some people that space is bigger than others.
Now if you just put your head in your hands because: 1) you can’t believe that that area of your head has an actual name or, 2) you can’t believe that I’ve spent time looking up the answer, you probably just experienced phosphenes.
Yeah, you know that little glimmer of light you still see when your eyes are closed.
Now, if you’ve made it this far you’re probably thinking ... “Chuck what the ?!?!”
And if you are you just threw an interrobang my way. That’s right the combination of punctuation marks that were made famous on Saturday morning cartoons (are those still a thing?) also has an official name.
So that’s it.
Light-hearted answers to silly questions.
Now, as we all move forward don’t let your dysania get the best of you, attack each day.
And when those politicians start babbling on and on causing you to frown and narrow your glabella, forcing you to see phosphenes as you close your eyes and wish for better days ... don’t be afraid to throw out a few interrobangs, it’ll make you feel better.
