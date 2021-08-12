Maybe it’s Biden or still the fallout from Trump.
It could be the continued COVID threat or those darn millennials.
I’m not real sure who or what to blame it on, all I know is that as we enter the mid-point of August and the close of Summer 2021 the world as we know it still seems a little off kilter.
And as the normal August heat and humidity are now suddenly joined by thunderstorms it gives a man that is stuck inside at his cubicle plenty of time to think.
Time to think about things that really matter in my world like ... beer cheese.
Not real sure if it’s a condiment, a topping, a spread, a side or a dip. All I know is that it is holding steady in my current Top 5 food items.
But how did this heavenly bar food concoction come to be? The old Reese Peanut Butter Cup commercials came to mind (yes peanut butter is also in the Top 5).
But just picture the scene: It opens with someone happily bringing a cheese tray back to their table as an equally happy customer is headed back to his table with a frosty pitcher. Unbeknownst to both, they’re on a collision course with history, then all of a sudden, BANG!
“Hey you got your beer on my cheese tray!”
“No, you got your cheese in my beer!”
What a glorious moment.
It’s got all of the makings of a great summer box office smash.
Suspense. Action. Historic relevance. Classic one liners.
And could you imagine the soundtrack. 120 minutes of movie magic with track after track of jukebox gold.
Instead of subtitles we’d just change the brand of beer or the type of cheese. The possibilities are endless. Corona, Modelo, Guiness, Sapporro, Swiss, Cheddar and Blue. Ales, IPAs, porters, domestics, blocks, slices and wedges, there are just so many options.
There’d be no stopping this film.
With the exception of course of all the previews they’re showing nowadays.
You say you haven’t been back to the theater since Ohio has opened back up?
Don’t worry about being on time. Take your time choosing what snacks you want to pair with your beer cheese and don’t rush down the isle to the first empty seat you see. You’ve got plenty of time before the feature starts.
It seems that all of these years movie theaters have been getting paid per preview they show and now they’re making up for lost revenue.
Two weeks ago, my wife and I attended a movie and had to sit through 25 minutes of previews and after the third preview for “Jungle Cruise” several audience members left their seats. One went to complain, the others, well, they were never seen in that theater again.
It’s that kind of negative publicity that the beer cheese chronicles just couldn’t survive.
Okay, maybe the history of beer cheese isn’t that interesting.
It was actually just the creation of a chef named Joe Allman in the 1930s.
Allman, who worked in a family inn somewhere in Kentucky, was looking for a way to keep his customers craving beer while keeping his kitchen staff busy at the same time.
And soon, Allman found the answer to his problems in beer cheese.
And maybe that could be the answer for all of us.
Let’s stop arguing about our political differences, or pointing out how big of a gap there is between the generations. Let’s just all sit down at a non-denominational table where no one is trying to show off their brand or accomplish their agenda.
Let’s just sit down and enjoy whatever time we have left, all while sharing the answer to Chef Allman’s question.
