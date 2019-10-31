We’ve all been there.
The trials and tribulations. The drama. The pressure. The need to just be accepted and feel like you belong.
Growing up and being a teenager is never easy, no matter what generation you belong to or what decade you hit puberty.
As adults it’s our job to help make that journey for our children as painless as possible and since 2006, October has been a month that focuses on helping our children survive one of the terrors of childhood ... bullying.
The campaign to stop bullying has been growing over the past decade and in 2006 PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center decided to make October the month to focus on helping battle bullying.
For more information on how to help stand up to bullies, visit www.pacer.org/bullying/.
Schools around the area have been at the forefront of making sure all students are aware of the effects of bullying and are taking steps to help eliminate the practice.
The 7 Mindsets crew at Ayersville High School has reminded students and staff this week to be the “I” in kind.
It’s a sentiment that we all should take to heart and not just with our children but with everyone we encounter.
I loved the idea the Pilots put out there, but I thought to myself: “Where do I start?”
And just one day later I found the answer in a hallway at Patrick Henry High School.
There, next to the restrooms and the water fountains was a simple sign reminding everyone of the 10-foot rule.
In short if you’re within 10 feet of someone say “hi,” show them a smile, give them a fist-bump. Anything besides walking past that other person with your head down ignoring their existence.
In the last couple of days, I’ve made a conscience effort to use that 10-foot rule. And each time the person in passing has responded, some with conversation, some with just a grin, but each time it’s made my day a bit better. So imagine the good the 10-foot rule can do for the person struggling to just get through the day.
And if everyday struggles aren’t enough for our teens, college application deadlines are quickly approaching.
The added stress of trying to secure the next chapter of life is enough to throw anyone into a depressed state.
And now, colleges are using social media and new technology to help find students.
Ever search something on the web and then freak out minutes later when ads for the same or similar products pop up on Facebook? Now, using that same technology colleges are using cookies and web histories to gather information on our students.
According to the makers of the website collegewise.com, schools are “gathering information on students to help them determine a student’s level on interest in attending the school. Consulting firms are selling software that will collect information ranging from test scores, zip codes, high school transcripts, academic interests, web browsing histories, ethnic backgrounds and household incomes.”
In turn, that info is being used to determine how much effort a school may put into recruiting a certain student.
Testing scores, cyber bullying, social anxiety and now having to be mature enough to mind their Ps and Qs while online or else their postsecondary futures could be destroyed.
It’s a lot to handle at any age.
So as Bully Prevention Month ends and we head into the month of Thanksgiving, let’s continue to give our fellow northwest Ohioans something to feel good about themselves.
All it takes is a little kindness, a fist bump or a smile.
