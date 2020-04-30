This spring has been anything but normal. In fact the only constant that northwest Ohioans have experienced is the inconsistent weather.
When the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country more than a month ago, most of us wondered which direction our nation was headed.
It was uncharted territory for all of us. We’ve been confined to the the inside of our homes and forced to stay away from family and friends and all the while wondered why the first sign of a pandemic is a run on toilet paper.
This week our country started the trek back.
Back to where many of us can get back to work and take a break from that laundry list of things that needed done around the house. We can start venturing back into some of our favorite stores and back out into our communities.
And while the reopening of Ohio will be a slow process, I know those of us in northwest Ohio will be the model of how it all should be done.
Why do I take comfort in this fact?
Just looking back at the past month there have been countless times I’ve swelled with pride (as well as dollar tacos and the gym being closed) after seeing the steps area residents have taken to help each other through this trying time.
Look no further than our seniors.
Seniors in high school have had parents, coaches, friends and neighbors do everything possible to show these young men and women that we understand the void they’re in while not getting to experience the rites of passage that come with being a 12th-grader.
From cancelled sports seasons, to prom dresses having to stay in the closet. These seniors have missed out on some of the best parts of being a teen.
And locally our school officials have done all they can to make sure graduation doesn’t also become something lost to COVID-19.
Some areas of the state, have moved on and are just sending diplomas home in the mail sometime in May. Meanwhile, here in northwest Ohio we don’t give up that easy.
Our school officials are working out ways to have virtual graduations so students can still don the cap and gown and walk across the stage.
Others are scheduling backup dates into the summer months all in hopes of giving these seniors one last high school experience to remember.
As for our other seniors, those that are supposed to be enjoying their “golden years,” we haven’t forgotten about them either.
Some local village officials have taken it upon themselves to deliver food and medicine to those older residents that don’t want to take the chance of venturing out of their homes.
Local grocery stores and supermarkets have set aside special “senior citizen” only hours to give local residents a safer shopping experience.
But now, as we head into the reopening of Ohio, let’s not forget what we learned during the past two months of lockdown.
Let’s give people a little extra space when we’re returning to stores.
Pay attention to your surroundings. Be the first to move out of someone’s way, hold a door, wait for an area to clear before barging in like you’re the only one that matters. Let others finish looking at an item on a shelf before you reach through, around or over your neighbor to hastily grab what you need.
Wear a mask. If you don’t, just respect the personal space of those that do. They may be wearing the mask as much for your protection as their own.
It’s a bold new world that we’re entering and we’re all in it together.
No matter if we get back to shoulder-to-shoulder shopping madness on Black Friday or if we have to keep our six-foot distance for the rest of our days, I know that those of us in northwest Ohio will set the example not be an example.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.