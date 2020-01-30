Like many Americans across the country I’ve spent time this week reflecting, praying and mourning.
For many, the loss of sports icon Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday was shocking.
The fact that he died with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., shook much of the nation. Just the thought that of how easily our families can be ripped apart is enough to make all of us stop and be thankful for those in our lives.
And while my thoughts have been with those who lost loved ones in that horrible accident, I myself have spent time mourning something a little different, something a little closer to my own heart.
Sunday’s events finally brought me to the realization that good ole, fact-finding journalism as we know it in this country has passed.
In a hurried effort to be the first to get the story out, many news organizations toss aside the rules. They care more about “reporting” first, they’ll worry about asking questions later.
In Bryant’s case, TMZ released the report so quickly many thought it was a hoax, even many online zealots discounted the report as impossible.
Most notably, the report of the crash was even denied by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Finally, hours later a credible source was asked. In hindsight we know Bryant was indeed on the helicopter, so why did the sheriff’s department deny it?
In large part because they hadn’t even notified Bryant’s family yet. They, like the rest of the country, learned of the accident online.
At the core of reporting, no matter what the story, there are people. People who could be hurt from the wrong information. People who could be hurt if the right information gets released at the wrong time.
And in this instance, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was worried about people, not the story.
“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand your loved one has perished and to learn about it from TMZ,” said Villanueva at a press conference on Sunday. “That is just wholly inappropriate.”
Other reports were happening fast and furious, many with the all too familiar unnamed source supplying the information.
No quotes, no hard evidence revealed, no real news, just a story. A story written without worry of consequences or conscience so that these news organizations can say they reported it first.
For someone like myself who has spent three decades in the business of journalism, the road that many of these “journalists” are traveling down breaks my heart.
Gathering statistics and facts, spending countless hours calling coaches, school officials, government officials and just talking to your “average Joe” on the street in an effort to get it “right” was always part of the job.
It was part of the job that news hounds lived for.
Making those real-life contacts, gaining their trust and knowing that if you needed it, you had a legitimate source, and in return they knew they had a resource in you, it was all part of the every day job.
Now, not every old school journalist gets it right all the time. We’ll misquote someone from time to time. And we can get the facts twisted.
But it’s never with a who-cares attitude.
I’d like to think there’s still a lot of us out there who care.
We care about facts.
We care about getting a quote from a real source.
We care about the people involved.
As for the new wave of “journalists,” a piece of advice: being first is not always being best, don’t be afraid to use your phone to call someone before using it to post a story.
