Slowly but surely, northwest Ohio is returning to normal.
It may be a new normal, but we are definitely taking steps forward after getting shoved down by COVID-19 this past spring.
In our corner of Ohio, most schools have reopened their doors. And while some of our students have chosen to stay at home and learn remotely, the numbers for our local school districts of those students that are returning to the classroom have been well above 50%.
We also got to return to our athletic fields and courts last week.
The boys of fall were back under the lights last Friday night.
It was definitely different.
Extended water breaks, everyone wearing a face covering and the centers wandering around the field between plays with the ball in their hands, but hey it was still football!
Volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country also returned to help give all of us a sense of normalcy.
And although most of us couldn’t go out and watch the action in person, our area schools have kept us involved with live streams of almost every event, giving us reason to cheer.
Sadly, however, our world is still far from normal.
In some cities, residents are walking down the street armed to the teeth, and showing all that can see that they’re armed and ready to use their weapons.
And it’s not about color, creed or race ... Americans are dying.
Some may say: “but that’s not here in northwest Ohio.”
True, but there are those that live right here in our quiet neck of the woods that are also getting ready.
Don’t believe me?
Just take a walk past any one of our local gun counters.
The shelves of ammunition are empty and staff members are spending hours upon hours each day helping customers fill out the proper forms to purchase new guns.
For now, things here in the six-county area are quiet... but for how long?
Is this the new normal, or just a phase?
Will we be able to continue to leave our homes at will or is another lockdown imminent?
Here are a few things to help to pass the time should you be confined inside the four walls of your home.
If we’re forced to quarantine again, there might not be a better way to do it than by celebrating one of our newest national holidays.
Get ready to celebrate in early October with the inaugural National Vodka Day on Oct. 4.
What better way to help you deal with another stay-at-home order or online learning than a little liquor.
And while you’re at it, might as well get online and take a tour of one of Ohio’s best attractions.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has announced you can now explore its largest digital exhibit ever with 360-degree videos that include artists’ narrations.
The “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment” can be found at rockhall.com and is considered a “companion piece to the museum’s physical exhibit” that features a look at racism through the eyes of music.
“We have amazing stories that live within the Rock Hall that spotlight how musical artists have channeled the power of rock & roll to respond to inequality and racism,” said Nwaka Onwusa, curator and director of curatorial affairs for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “This is the time to amplify those messages and artists and continue to elevate the conversation.”
And maybe that should be the point.
If we all get put into timeout again, let’s try and change our focus and the conversation. Let’s quit worrying about being right and stop always being on the attack.
Instead, let’s sit back, take a breath and open our hearts ... and maybe a bottle of vodka.
