These are definitely different times.
A little more than a year ago, life changed for everyone walking on the big blue marble.
I’ve been referring to them as crazy times, but for many it’s more than that. For many, these times we’re currently experiencing can be be down right bleak.
We need a positive sign.
In many parts of the world and even within our own borders, the virus that started it all thanks to a bat, or a lab, (depending on which theory you subscribe) has been ramping back up.
Just as several states were removing mask mandates in an effort to get back to pre-COVID normal, ‘Rona cases seem to be raising their ugly heads again.
One glimmer of hope had been the vaccines that were rolled out by major pharmaceutical companies. But just within the last few days that light has been dimmed.
One vaccine has recently been shelved thanks to a deadly side effect while there are reports popping up coast-to-coast telling of vaccinated people still coming down with the cornonavirus.
We just need something just to lighten the mood.
Spring should do it, at least in any other year it has.
Warmer temperatures, daylight lasting until way past 8 p.m., flowers blooming, birds returning to the area ... all of that should bring anyone out of the funk that has come with these different days.
And they do indeed bring with them some signs, but they haven’t all been positive.
The first is a red-and-white sign that brings with it a mowing bill that will cost a home owner well into the triple digits.
It seems that those nuisance violation signs have begun popping up almost as fast as the dandelions in the unkept lawns they both adorn.
Black and yellow make up the graphics of the second sign. Its goal is to keep motorcyclists safe by asking drivers to look both ways, twice, before maneuvering their cars.
Sadly, just a few hours ago, our area experienced its first deadly two-wheeler crash of the year, leaving us with another bleak reminder how fleeting life can be.
So much doom. So much gloom.
Where’s our hope, where’s our hero?
It wears on all of us. When we should be enjoying every minute of every day and taking in all of the positives that life has to offer, sometimes we struggle to enjoy just a single second.
I was having one of those days. One of those days when the word why crept into my mind way too many times.
But then, I saw it.
It was as if Bill Engvall was standing beside me reciting his classic comedy routine.
Walking right in front of me, it was my sign.
It was nothing earth shattering.
But it was something that brought a smile to my face amid the craziness that has been life in 2020-21.
Something that even for a brief minute made me literally laugh out loud amid another day of hustle and bustle in an effort to pay the bills this week. And it came in the form of a sweatshirt on a 20-something strolling through a local store.
“To whomever is walking behind me,” the shirt read. “May your day not totally suck, lots of love, the person walking in front of you.”
So for the readers of this column space, I’m passing along the sentiment in hopes that if even for a second it brightens your day too, and may it lighten the load if you’re trudging through another heavy day.
So, to whomever has read this column all the way to the end, I hope your day hasn’t totally sucked, lots of love ... Chuck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.