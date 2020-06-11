For the last 15 days, my heart has been breaking.
What started out as a “routine” police call in the city of Minneapolis, Minn., has turned into a civil war.
For all of the progress we have made during the last 150-plus years, the events in Minnesota should show us all how far we still have to go as a country, a state, a community and as a race … the human race.
As a bit of background, I was born to a white mother and a black father. Adopted at a few weeks of age into a family consisting of members of European and Hispanic decent and I was raised by Caucasian parents.
But growing up in this country in the 1970s and 80s, you are what you look like. So like many others you take up the cause. The cause of showing those who you look different from that we can still get along.
It’s something that can get lost when you go through everyday life.
You work with the same individuals. You encounter the same people in the community. It’s all good, you know them, they know you and you get lulled to sleep. You forget the undertow that is swirling about just waiting to grab hold.
Two weeks ago, it was the death of George Floyd. And it has since caused a storm to rip through the American conscience.
For me, however, it was just five days ago when a friend shared a TikTok post from a teenager that I realized how far we haven’t come.
The post listed the Top 16 unwritten rules he learned that he shouldn’t do as a black teen.
I won’t share the whole list, but it did include things like: don’t walk with your hands in your pockets, don’t touch items you’re not buying, always have the receipt in your hand, don’t wear the hood up on your sweatshirt, don’t drive with certain clothing and don’t stare at Caucasian women.
Have I been followed around a store by an employee for no other reason than the color of my skin? Yes.
Have I been accused of cheating on tests and term papers, stealing items or causing problems because I fit the profile? Yes.
To my face and behind my back have I had “adults” use the N-word when referring to me. Yes.
Now let’s remember none of this happened a world away. It wasn’t a tale from the big city. No, it’s all happened to me, personally, living my life in parts of northwest Ohio.
Don’t get me wrong, for every one of those ghastly experiences, there’s a hug from a parent or spouse, a professor telling you your voice matters or friends and their families treating you like one of their own.
But as you age and experience all the negatives in the world, your hope is that harsh words, wrongful events or “special” treatment you endure, you do so, so your children and grandchildren won’t have to.
So that when they enter a room they will be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
My parents’ generation marched and protested trying to open minds, begin dialogs and take steps forward. And a generation of Gen-Xers has done more of the same.
We took advantage of the integration and the opportunities the generation before us was not afforded.
We as “colored” people don’t mind having to be twice as courteous, twice as studious or work twice as hard if we know it’s leading to change.
But during the last 360 hours my heart has been broken.
I shed a tear knowing that today’s teens have also had to pick up the struggle of those generations that came before them.
If the last 15 days have shown me anything it’s that we still have work to do.
Work to show some that a skin color does not equal a statistic.
Let’s prove that privilege doesn’t come because of shade of skin but because of hard work.
Let’s remember that we cannot truly learn about a person, a group of people or what is going on in our country based solely on memes and social media posts from sources that type first and fact check later.
Let’s free our minds … the rest will follow.
