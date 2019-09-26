For some people a light bulb comes on.
For Olivia Firman it was a spotlight, a whole row of stage lights shining down on her, lighting the way to her future.
As a seventh-grader, Firman experienced her first round of applause from an audience after a short performance in the Leuthold Auditorium at Ayersville High School. Now, seven years later, her dream so many years in the making is about to come true.
On Friday, Firman’s first studio single “Erase You” will be released.
“I sang ‘Rolling in the Deep’ by Adele,” recalled Firman about that first on-stage experience. “Right there in the auditorium. When I was done everyone was roaring with applause. I wasn’t expecting that, and I decided I’d keep going with it (singing).”
And although her first single is about to drop, it has been years in the making.
She first took pen to paper two years ago as a senior at Ayersville High School to release the pent up emotion from a heartbreak.
“It’s basically a breakup song,” explained Firman, who said the original song wrote itself in mere minutes. “It’s basically about that stage of a breakup, where you can’t stand being with that person, and you can’t stop thinking about them. You can’t stop thinking about them to the point where you wish you could erase them from your mind.”
After graduation, Firman joined a group named Star-Bound Talent out of Toledo.
The group traveled to New York where they competed in talent competitions and took part in rounds upon rounds of contests.
Firman eventually won one of those contests, leading to a call back from talent executive John DeGrazio and Watersound Entertainment.
That call back helped some doors open.
Performances in front of record label executives followed and soon Firman’s talents caught the eye of Dean Cramer, president of Kings of A&R. Kings of A&R is a talent spotting firm that has found artists like Lady Gaga, One Republic and Twenty One Pilots.
“He took an interest in me,” said Firman of the meeting. “He’s the one that said we’re going to start writing music, get you a producer and start releasing your music.”
And when that opportunity presented itself, Firman dusted off the lyrics of “Erase You” and gave them a fresh coat of paint.
“I have two more singles coming out. One I wrote a year ago, the other is more recent. I’ve been writing a lot recently all from personal experience, I would love to do an entire album. My goal is to be able to do this all again, and just take all of my experiences and make an entire album.”
Despite the single’s imminent release, Firman isn’t expecting stardom.
Instead, she’s continuing her path as a college student at Defiance College, studying business and communication.
She says it’s a pathway that can keep her close to the performing industry should her days in front of the mic falter.
Until then, she’s living a dream and hoping others can follow her path.
“It’s like a dream come true. It’s something I wanted to do my entire life and something I never thought was possible. It’s a very humbling experience and I hope everyone likes it,” said Firman of her first single. “I hope people can relate to the music I’m writing.
“(A while ago) Camila Cabello released an album that was so relatable for me and the song ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ literally made me cry and touched me. I hope my music and ‘Erase You’ can do the same thing for others.”
“Erase You” will be released on all major streaming platforms on Friday including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.