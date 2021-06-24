As I made my way into town Wednesday morning I witnessed a spectacle that many in my family say only happens here in Defiance.
We like to say that for drivers here in our corner of northwest Ohio a Defiance yellow means that you and a car or two after you can still hurry through an intersection as the traffic light makes its way to red.
But I noticed a disturbing trend in the Defiance yellow syndrome on this particular morning.
As it happens, there are several lights here in town where you can zone out, listen to a song or two on the radio and contemplate world peace all while waiting for your turn to pass through these intersections.
I’m not complaining, but the wait does seem lengthy at a few of these spots.
Anyway, after solving a handful of personal and national problems waiting for a green light, I sat and watched as car after car practiced the Defiance yellow method while turning right, and witnessed several more just roll on through.
As I watched I wondered how many of our lives would have been different if we all just took time to look twice.
It’s motorcycle season and looking twice could save a life. Our area has lost several of our friends, relatives and neighbors already this summer due to motorcycle vs. car accidents not to mention the damage done in car vs. car mishaps.
The extra second to look twice could make a world of difference. If you’re traveling through town, you know you’re going to hit at least one light red so take your time and look twice.
On the return trip home, I finally accepted something that I’ve been fighting off for weeks, no make that months. The fact that we’re all living in a new normal, thanks to the ‘Rona, and I’m pretty upset about it.
And what was it that slapped me into this new reality?
Taco Bell was closed.
As someone who has worked (and played) late on a regular basis, I’ve had more than my fair share of late-night/early-morning meals from places like, KMart, WalMart, Tom’s Donuts, Kroger, Burger King, Wendy’s and Taco Bell.
Now, these businesses are facing an unforeseen fate. Yep we’ve all talked about it, every place is hiring and no one is working. It’s causing many local businesses to close their doors when they would normally be open for business.
It’s making for many a “hangry” northwest Ohioan.
But remember when those businesses are open, they’re still vastly understaffed and those that are working don’t need their jobs made more difficult from customers acting like they’re not aware of the recent pandemic and how it’s changed our lives and our workforce.
Now, if you’re hangry as you sit through another five-hour red light in our awesome downtown area, I have just the thing to make you forget your troubles for about four minutes.
I recently realized that I’ve passed into another stage in my life thanks to Muzak.
During a recent trip to a popular local restaurant, my wife and I were rocking out to some Ozzie Osborne, AC/DC and Twisted Sister all thanks to their piped in music.
Never would I have imaged these bands and others I enjoyed as a teen in the 1980s would be considered dinner music, but hey, I’m alright with it.
It was that same piped in music that lightened the mood after sitting through days of red lights and having to scrounge for leftovers in the fridge again.
I wasn’t a fan of Katrina and the Waves in 1983, and I’m still not. But there’s something about hearing “Walking on Sunshine” that just makes me smile.
And in a time when Taco Bell isn’t open late, I spend more time at red lights then I do riding my bike and customers begin conversations yelling instead of saying hello, a smile isn’t a bad thing ... and don’t that feel good?
