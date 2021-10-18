Cletus Mavis

Farmer — Cletus L. Mavis, age 97, of Farmer, Ohio, died at 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville, where he was a resident, after a brief illness.
Mr. Mavis was a 1942 graduate of Farmer High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. He owned and operated Mavis Garage from 1954 until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Farmer United Methodist Church and Farmer American Legion Post 137 and served on the Farmer Fire Department for forty-one years. He especially enjoyed going to the Bryan Senior Center and playing cards.
Cletus L. Mavis was born on February 17, 1924, in Farmer Township, the son of Clarence and Lettie (Ensign) Mavis. He married Helen I. Beard on March 4, 1944, in Farmer, and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2008.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Ronald) Calvin, of Ft. Myers, Florida, Judy (Steve) Psurny, of Ostrander, Ohio, and Joyce (Ray) Crites of Bryan, Ohio; one son, Larry (Eva) Mavis, of Farmer; eight grandsons; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Aric Mavis and Lance Psurny; and a brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Dorothy Mavis.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Farmer Cemetery with the Reverend Dwight Bowers officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by Farmer American Legion Post 137 and the United States Army Honor Guard. Interment will follow in the Farmer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Farmer United Methodist Church, Bryan Senior Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.