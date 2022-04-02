SYLVANIA — Ice Industries (Ice) announced that it will establish a new Ohio facility after being selected to supply solar panel components to First Solar, Inc., America’s largest photovoltaic (PV) solar manufacturer, under a multi-year contract.
First Solar is investing $680 million in expanding Americas domestic PV solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) annually, by building its third U.S. manufacturing facility, in Wood County’s Lake Township.
The new facility is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023 and when fully operational will scale the company’s northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of six GW, which is believed to make it the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside of China.
Ice Industries’ new 150,000 square-foot plant, located at 333 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, will produce steel back rails for First Solar’s advanced thin film modules. Representing an investment of $9 million, the new plant is expected to launch in October.
The facility will initially create 71 new jobs, with that number reaching 120 when it reaches full production. Hiring of general workers, supervisors, material handlers, maintenance, accounting and operations associates will begin in advance of the October launch.
Jobs are expected to start at $18/hour, and will be accompanied by benefits.
Ice Industries has participated in the clean energy market for many years, having supplied brackets, actuator arms, and various fasteners for many utility scale solar farms throughout the U.S.
“This is a new and significant opportunity for Ice to support the growing and important solar industry, while partnering with First Solar, an American company and global industry leader in the production of PV panels. These jobs result from our country’s increasing focus and investment in clean energy technology. Northwest Ohio’s existing solar investment, logistics advantage, glass heritage, and steel production and forming knowledge is coming together in support of alternative energy, making it the true home of American solar,” said Howard Ice, chairman and CEO of Ice Industries.
“As America’s solar company, we’re committed to growing our U.S. supply chain and we’re pleased that the back rails for our next generation of solar modules will be manufactured right here in Ohio,” said Mike Koralewski, chief manufacturing operations officer, First Solar. “Ice Industries’ investment in Ohio delivers yet more evidence that high-value solar manufacturing is good for America. Our decision to double down on our manufacturing footprint in the state is bringing in more jobs and more investment through our supply ecosystem. Investment in manufacturing creates a durable, long-term economic impact.”
