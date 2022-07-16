The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) says restaurant sales remain strong despite inflationary pressures.
“Restaurants and hospitality industry operators are struggling to manage in a wildly volatile time with soaring costs for food and supplies, record high gasoline and energy prices,” stated John Barker, president and CEO of the ORA in an email press release. “The industry is also facing weak reports about consumer confidence and sentiment, and an ongoing shortage of employees.
“Our member surveys and national data point to challenges that have evolved since the pandemic,” he added. “We are concerned that this mix is leading to a lack of profitability for most operators as margins decline and a recession looms. We continue to provide critical information to our members to help them manage their businesses, plus a growing array of products and services provided by our preferred vendors, important expert-driven webinars and meetings around Ohio, our Mid-America Restaurant Expo and Conference coming to Columbus on Sept. 25-26, focused advocacy at the federal, state and local levels and much more.”
The industry average of 7.4% menu price increases compared to 2021 is helping operators grow overall sales in 2022, even as industry traffic continues to decline, according to the ORA.
“We continue to advise operators to analyze their menus, review competition, survey customers and adjust products and pricing to manage through this challenging time,” said Barker.
U.S. consumers, regardless of what they are telling the consumer confidence surveys, haven’t yet slowed their spending, according to a CNBC report. Overall consumer spending, excluding automotive, was up 9.5% year over year in June. And leading the way was a massive boom in travel, with airline spending up 18.2% year over year and lodging up 33.7% year over year. Restaurants are up 11.6% (driven by menu price increases) and jewelry is up 16.2%.
Last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported that jobless claims edged up to the highest level since January while planned layoffs are soaring and the U.S. trade deficit hit 2022 lows.
Initial filings for unemployment benefits totaled 235,000 for the week ended July 2, a gain of 4,000 from the previous period.
The U.S. imbalance for goods and services declined to $85.5 billion, from $86.7 billion in April.
Another report indicated that companies announced 32,517 layoffs in June, a 57% jump from a month ago and the highest total since February 2021.
Employers added 372,000 jobs last month, roughly 100,000 more than Wall Street economists expected.
The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%.
“Employers are beginning to respond to financial pressures and slowing demand by cutting costs,” said Andrew Challenger, Challenger, Gray & Christmas senior vice president. “While the labor market is still tight, that tightness may begin to ease in the next few months.”
