GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PR Newswire) — In its latest innovation to provide a shopping solution for every customer, Meijer introduced a new brick-and-mortar store concept today — coined Meijer Grocery — that will provide convenience for customers who are looking for a simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods.
The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in early 2023 in neighborhoods within southeast Michigan’s Orion Township and Macomb Township.
The new concept is the retailer’s latest since first introducing the neighborhood market small format concept in August 2018 with the opening of Bridge Street Market on Grand Rapids’ west side.
“Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community.”
Meijer Grocery stores will range from 75,000 square-feet to 90,000 square-feet, and will include the following departments in a condensed, and quick-to-navigate footprint:
• fresh produce
• fresh meat counter
• bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators
• full-service deli
• dry grocery
• pharmacy
• health and beauty care
• Baby, pets and consumables
• Card and party and floral
“We’re excited to provide our customers with yet another way to shop,” said Don Sanderson, group vice president of foods at Meijer. “This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner.”
Meijer Grocery will also offer the same convenient ways to shop and save as a Meijer supercenter, including mPerks, Shop and Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup.
In addition to their smaller footprint, Meijer Grocery stores will be convenient by design with parking wrapped around a singular corner entrance to maximize the number of parking spaces near the door.
