PAULDING —The Young Professionals of Paulding County, a new group in the area overseen by the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office, held a kickoff meeting Wednesday to network, brainstorm and share about happenings in Paulding County.
The hour session included a round of speed networking, insightful discussions and activities related to the stages of team development led by Estee Miller, according to the PCED Office.
Kristen Schilt, PCED office manager, then shared upcoming events in the area and volunteer opportunities including the West Ohio Food Bank distribution from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds and John Paulding Summer Blast on July 15, a celebration in downtown Paulding with a parade, food, kids’ activities and fireworks.
“Being a part of the economic development office for almost a year now, a common theme I hear from various organizations around the county is the need to get the younger generation involved, whether it be volunteering or participating in public meetings,” Schilt stated. “Wefeel there is opportunity for the Young Professionals of Paulding County to help facilitate filling that need. Not only will this group be beneficial for people who participate to network, gather business leads, and get plugged into the community, but it also can help foster discussions for what young professionals see for Paulding County and our communities in the future.”
The Young Professionals of Paulding County is open to anyone under the age of 40 who works, lives or worships in Paulding County. The next event will be in late July.
