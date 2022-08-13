WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in northwest Ohio has announced plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima.
The merger formally took place on Aug. 1. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a full-time local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima. ACTS 44 also owns and operates WTLW, “TV44” based in Lima.
With the merger, the WOSN coverage area expands to over 100 school districts located in 14 counties across northwest and west central Ohio. Each year WOSN produces over 500 local high school events for broadcast.
“Northwest Ohio has the rich athletic tradition and community enthusiasm for sports that WOSN viewers have come to expect to see on display week after week,” said WOSN Sports Director Ben Rife. “We are excited to be able to serve an even wider fan base as we spotlight the students, their skills and their supporters throughout all of Northwestern Ohio!”
Kevin Bowers, President of ACTS 44, said the merger will benefit the northwest Ohio viewership area.
“This merger is a strategic effort to integrate some of our various platforms to support the mission of WTLW and WOSN,” he said. “We remain committed to providing quality Christian programming and coverage of local sports to our viewers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.