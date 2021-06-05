BRYAN — Wilson Auction & Realty Co. recently welcomed David A. Breitigam as president and partner in the firm. Breitigam has more than 25 years of oil and gas executive leadership experience most recently serving as the vice president for American Refining Group.
Breitigam’s interest in real estate has allowed him to develop extensive experience building and renovating homes. He began purchasing and rehabbing investment properties in 2018. With 15 rental units and a passion for real estate, he secured his Realtors license in 2020 and elected to become part of the Wilson Auction & Realty Co. team in May 2020.
Wilson Auction & Realty’s primary office is in Bryan, serving its existing customer base. The business intends to further expand its auction and real estate business into the Sylvania, Perrysburg, Toledo, Bowling Green and Findlay markets.
Those interested may visit www.wilsonauctionltd.com or www.wilsonteamrealty.net websites to learn more about the company and team members. Wilson Auction & Realty Co. may be reached by calling 866-870-5500.
