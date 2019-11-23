Wildcat Nutrition

Pictured Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wildcat Nutrition smoothie and juice bar in Napoleon are, from left: Josh Beck, Evie Beck, Emily Beck, Eliza Beck, Napoleon Councilman Joe Bialorucki, Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, Napoleon Councilman Jeff Mires, Caitlin Beck, Carter Beck, Ella Beck and Chastity Nofziger. The business is located at 1410 Scott St., and the community is invited to celebrate its grand opening today from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. with specials and drawings. 

 Photo courtesy of Henry County Chamber of Commerce

Pictured Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wildcat Nutrition smoothie and juice bar in Napoleon are, from left: Josh Beck, Evie Beck, Emily Beck, Eliza Beck, Napoleon Councilman Joe Bialorucki, Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, Napoleon Councilman Jeff Mires, Caitlin Beck, Carter Beck, Ella Beck and Chastity Nofziger. The business is located at 1410 Scott St., and the community is invited to celebrate its grand opening today from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. with specials and drawings.

Tags

Load comments