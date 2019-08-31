Pictured during a grand opening ceremony held this week at Wild Bill’s Tobacco in Napoleon are (from left), Joel Miller, executive director of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce; owner Jake Adams; assistant store manager Zandria Lee; store manager Krystal Ramos; Chamber board member Elisa Harmon; and Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel. The store, located at 1420 Scott St., is Adams’ fourth Wild Bill’s location; others are in Bowling Green, Bryan and Wauseon. Adams also owns Cut-Rate Tobacco stores in Ottawa, Defiance and Montpelier, and began franchising his shops under the Wild Bill’s name last year. Cut-Rate Tobacco opened 15 years ago in Napoleon. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wild Bill's hosts grand opening in Napoleon
Taryn Lawson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Friday football: Wauseon wins it at the gun
- Friday football: Big plays power LC to win
- Fulton Co. Health Center unveils South Medical Office Building
- Paulding County Hospital announces Wannemacher as new CFO
- ProMedica donates school supplies
- Dr. Nigel Hogan joining Payne Medical Center
- Wild Bill's hosts grand opening in Napoleon
- New iPhones expected as Apple sets Sept. 10 date for its next ‘special event’
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.