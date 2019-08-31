Wild Bill's ribbon cutting
Taryn Lawson/C-N Photo

Pictured during a grand opening ceremony held this week at Wild Bill’s Tobacco in Napoleon are (from left), Joel Miller, executive director of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce; owner Jake Adams; assistant store manager Zandria Lee; store manager Krystal Ramos; Chamber board member Elisa Harmon; and Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel. The store, located at 1420 Scott St., is Adams’ fourth Wild Bill’s location; others are in Bowling Green, Bryan and Wauseon. Adams also owns Cut-Rate Tobacco stores in Ottawa, Defiance and Montpelier, and began franchising his shops under the Wild Bill’s name last year. Cut-Rate Tobacco opened 15 years ago in Napoleon. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

