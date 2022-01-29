Operation Lifesaver sign on engine

Wheeling Lake Erie Railway is helping to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Operation Lifesaver by putting an 50 anniversary logo on several of its locomotives.

 Photo courtesy of Wheeling Lake Erie Railway

Wheeling Lake Erie Railway and Ohio Operation Lifesaver (OL) have been partners for many years, raising public awareness on making good decisions and avoiding high risk behavior at highway-rail crossings and railroad rights of way.

2022 is Operation Lifesaver’s 50th anniversary. Wheeling Lake Erie Railway is helping celebrate this milestone by putting OL’s 50th Anniversary logo on several of it’s locomotives. When people see these locomotives, it will help remind them to See Tracks — Think Train.

For the past five decades, Operation Lifesaver and its safety partners have worked to reduce/eliminate all rail related incidents. Although there has been significant improvements, railroad crossing incidents have been reduced by 84% , from 12,000 in 1972 to 1,900 in 2020. The rail safety education mission still has a way to go. Every three hours in the U.S., a vehicle or a person is hit by a train.

Operation Lifesaver cannot succeed in achieving their goal of zero incidents without the support of its partners.

For more information on Operation Lifesaver, go to oli.org

