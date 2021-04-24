BRYAN — The year 2020 began with challenges for the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO). Two manufacturing companies had already announced in late 2019 that there would be plant closures coming, and a third would make that announcement later in 2020. And no one expected coronavirus to cause a lockdown in March with various ongoing guidelines.
But by the end of 2020, economic development in the year 2020 ended on a high note with new companies and expansion of current businesses.
Megan Hausch had been named executive director of WEDCO in early December of 2019. She had joined WEDCO in June 2015 as an intern while attending Defiance College and became a fulltime staff member after graduating in 2016. She had the advantage of being familiar with county businesses and was a familiar face to the business community. And she knew there was a high standard in place for services offered through WEDCO.
The county would lose 170 jobs with three plants closing. Those were Bryan Metals with 22 employees; Unique-Chardan Inc. in Bryan with 76 including 38 temporary workers: and Rassini Chassis Systems in Montpelier with 70 workers.
Hausch explained that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services rapid response team, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor under the Dislocated Worker Program, is sent to locations where plants are closing to assist with services to the employees who are facing loss of employment.
Hausch was able to facilitate on-site job fairs for employees at Bryan Metals and Unique-Charden Inc. But beginning in March, everything changed with the coronavirus shutdowns and ongoing guidelines which restricted the number of people gathering. This meant that Hausch would need a new plan for the job fair for the Rassini employees, as well as an alternate plan for a job fair that had been held in Holiday City for the past three years.
A parking lot drive-through job fair was successfully held for Rassinni employees in the company parking lot. WEDCO in partnership with Ohio Means Jobs also hosted a drive-through job fair in the parking lot of the Williams County Community Offices East Annex that took the place of the Holiday City event. Job seekers were able to complete the application process without getting out of their cars. Computer stations safely spaced out were available for online applications to a variety of companies.
Another successful “new idea” is an actual printed booklet of available positions for distribution to those who may not have access to a computer or WIFI. A digital version is also available. The booklets will be distributed quarterly.
March of 2020 began a scary time for everyone, Hausch recalls. She worked with the health department to find acceptable ways for companies to remain open while keeping their employees safe. The 5-county Jobs Ohio, a private non-profit corporation, invested in 30 boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and hand sanitizer. At the end of last year, the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) received more masks to distribute to employers/employees.
There were some temporary lay-offs in plants within the county but no shutdowns. Some of those temporary lay-offs, particularly in the automotive industry, were due to delays in receiving materials because of COVID-19 health issues, natural disasters such as the Texas winter storm, and the Suez Canal back-up. All were soon back to pre-COVID levels.
“We didn’t miss a beat. We maintained the high standard,” Hausch noted, praising the partnerships of other agencies and employers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.