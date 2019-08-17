Weaver retirement
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

Tom Weaver (center), store director at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St., is pictured at Bud’s Restaurant celebrating his retirement after 44 years with Chief. Mayor Mike McCann (left) issued a proclamation at the gathering. Weaver began working for Chief when he was 16 years old. Also pictured is Weaver’s wife, Laurie.

Load comments