Tom Weaver (center), store director at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St., is pictured at Bud’s Restaurant celebrating his retirement after 44 years with Chief. Mayor Mike McCann (left) issued a proclamation at the gathering. Weaver began working for Chief when he was 16 years old. Also pictured is Weaver’s wife, Laurie.
Weaver retires after 44 years with Chief
