Wausau Homes Liberty Center held its ribbon cutting for its offices at 0764 Henry County Road 424, Liberty Center, earlier this week. Wausau Homes offers custom home building using panelized construction, resulting in faster construction times of high quality structures. Shown at the ribbon cutting are, from left: Justin Groll, Wausau Homes; Amy Watson, Henry County Chamber chairman; Jay Branson, mayor of Liberty Center; and Jami Greisinger, Wausau Homes. There will be a grand opening and open house at the business from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 1.
