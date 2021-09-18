Citizens National Bank (CNB) has named Amber Walters branch operations manager of their Defiance office. In this position, Walters is responsible for branch oversight, including daily operations, sales and financial performance.
Walters holds an associate degree in office administration from International Business College. She’s been in banking for more than a decade with experience in relationship banking, deposit operations and internal training.
Jason LaBounty, CNB Defiance City President remarked, “We’re thrilled to have Amber on board. Her experience in banking and involvement in the Defiance community is a huge asset to our bank.”
Amber’s community involvement includes Relay for Life, Defiance Art in the Park, Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement. She is looking forward to working alongside previous co-workers Julie Harris and Jessica Short at CNB.
