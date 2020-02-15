ARCHBOLD — The board of trustees of Fairlawn Retirement Community has selected Cristal Vincent, LNHA, as the next chief executive officer (CEO) for the community. Vincent comes to Fairlawn with more than 20 years of experience in the health care field. She has served as a licensed nursing home administrator for more than seven years. Currently, Vincent serves as the CEO for Heritage Manor Rehabilitation and Retirement Community and Levy Gardens Assisted Living located in Youngstown.
The board of trustees went through an extensive search process with the assistance of Mennonite Health Services (MHS) of Goshen, Ind. Kevin Morton, chairman of the Fairlawn board of trustees stated, “After months of interviews and prayerful consideration, we are excited to have found someone with the experience, knowledge and personality that will build on the strong heritage of Fairlawn Retirement Community. The board, along with the search committee, are confident that Cristal’s personality and skills will be beneficial to Fairlawn and our entire community.”
Vincent has a degree in integrated studies from Kent State University and a certificate in long term care from St. Joseph’s College in Maine. Her current facility is 5-star rated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. She has successfully implemented several programs during her career and positioned her current organization as a high performer on United Health Care’s provider list. Vincent believes in a strong focus on quality of care and has been actively involved with Leading Age Ohio advocating for senior care.
Upon her selection Vincent commented, “I feel honored to have been chosen as Fairlawn’s next CEO. I look forward to serving the employees, families, and residents of the Fairlawn community as well as the general community of northwest Ohio. I am excited to explore new partnership opportunities on behalf of Fairlawn.”
Vincent and her husband, Mark, look forward to moving to the Archbold area and joining the community. Her official start date will be announced in early March.
More than 400 residents and 200 employees will welcome Vincent to the campus. Fairlawn is a private, faith-based continuous care retirement community (CCRC). The campus is comprised of Fairlawn Haven Care Center, West Haven Assisted Living, Rupp Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation and Fairlawn Village Independent Living.
