HICKSVILLE — The village of Hicksville has grown a lot in the last decade.
With that growth, there have been a lot of challenges — having enough housing, workforce development, tackling the drug problem and EMT issues.
“Adequate housing is something we talk about all the time,” said Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones. Jones was elected mayor in 2019, after serving on the village council for 20 years. “The number one challenge is the EMTs. Having enough people to volunteer. That has been ongoing. We’re to the point now we have three full-time EMTS.”
Jones said that to have 24-7 coverage for EMTs is a challenge, especially for a small town.
“It’s a service the people expect, but it’s hard. It’s a challenge to get enough people to do that,” he said. “You have to have so many hours to be certified as an EMT. It takes a lot of time to do the training. We went from being a fully volunteer department to having three-full timers.”
The full-time EMTs work from 8 a.m.-midnight. After midnight, volunteers work. Jones said in the next 10 years, he would really like to see more EMTs, but he’s not certain how that may be achieved.
“Maybe countywide EMTs,” he said. “Maybe a county-wide tax to help with funding for that.”
Looking back at the last decade, there have been many significant improvements in the village.
“The park system has been improved,” Jones said.
There have been improvements to the ballfields, play ground equipment and more.
Economically, most of the storefronts in the downtown area are full.
“In a lot of communities, they can’t say that,” Jones said. “Downtown businesses are full most time — as soon as one (shop) comes open, another moves in.”
Looking ahead, Jones said that he would like to see more industries move into the village.
“We have an industrial park that hasn’t seen much growth,” he said, adding that the village has a great base of industries already, but more would be appreciated. “I would like to see cranes in the landscape — that means factories are being built. Another thing I would like to see is to get the town cleaned up more. We’ve made good progress. I would encourage people to keep their properties maintained.”
Overall, he would like to see more jobs and a bigger workforce for employers.
“We have good jobs here,” he said. “We just don’t have enough workers. Every factory is hiring, and we need a bigger workforce. The CIC (community improvement corporation) is working on workforce (issues). That is helping.”
