ANTWERP — Former Antwerp Mayor Tom VanVlerah was named the new board president at a recent Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) meeting. The board then elected Don Oberlin as vice president.
This special election was held to fill both recently vacated positions. The president seat opened when former village administrator Sara Keeran resigned from her position with the village. She then also resigned from the CIC board and position. The vice president seat was vacated this same evening by board member Tony Langham. In a speech to the board, Langham indicated that he would like to remain on the board at this time but would like to take on a lesser time-consuming role with the board. The board acknowledged his request.
In other meeting action, the board heard a timeline and update from Steve Lennex and Dallas Paul with the NAI Harmon Group. This was the group chosen to help guide development of the U.S.24/Highway 49 interchange, which they began working on in February. The next step is to devise a sketch of what could be down the road. This will be a general engineering plan for infrastructure placement to give those interested a basic idea. For those that remember a highly detailed plan from the past, this new plan would be for more behind the scenes engineering including water and sewer line placement, roads, surface water tile, gas line placement, etc. This will include applicable capacity studies and surveys.
Greg Feller of Feller & Finch Associates was on hand to talk about the engineering and next steps. The CIC board approved moving forward with this project. A point of contact committee was developed for the project. Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey was also on hand to discuss multiple properties and answer questions and inquiries about this project and the greater Antwerp area.
The next meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Antwerp Village offices located in the Historic Antwerp Depot.
