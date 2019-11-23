Vandenberghe

Tim Vandenberghe of Mark Moats Ford in Defiance recently became the company's newest Senior Master Technician. Pictured celebrating his accomplishment are, from left: service manager Brian Manon, dealer principal Wes Moats, Vandenberghe and Ford field service engineer Bill Dimovski. The achievement represents the completion of 16 classroom courses and more than 60 webinar courses, totaling almost 600 hours of training and years of commitment by both the technician and the sponsoring dealership.

