Unemployment rates in August stayed virtually the same in the area’s six counties, with one noteworthy exception — Fulton County, which dropped half a percentage point.
Fulton County showed a decrease from 4.4% to 3.9%.
Rates also dropped in Paulding and Williams counties, and stayed the same in Defiance, Henry and Putnam counties, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS).
Putnam and Williams counties had the lowest area unemployment rates at 2.9% and 3.4%, respectively. And Putnam County continues to have one of the lowest rates — in the top three — throughout Ohio’s 88 counties.
All local rates in August, with July and June figures in parentheses, respectively, were:
• Defiance, 4.2% (4.2%, 4.2%).
• Henry, 4.3% (4.3%, 4.1%).
• Fulton, 3.9% (4.4%, 3.8%).
• Paulding, 3.6% (3.7%, 4%).
• Putnam, 2.9% (2.9%, 3%).
• Williams, 3.4% (3.6%, 3.7%).
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in August by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 700 (17,800); Fulton, 900 (22,100); Henry, 600 (13,100); Paulding, 300 (8,700); Putnam, 600 (19,100); Williams, 600 (18,600).
Statewide, the unemployment rate in August was 4% with a labor force of 5,787,100. Employment totaled 5,558,100 with 229,000 of the labor force unemployed, according to JFS figures.
The low figure was 2.8% in Holmes County in east central Ohio and Mercer County in west central Ohio, just below Putnam County’s 2.9%.
The highest figure was 6.5% in Monroe County in east central Ohio along the Ohio River, just above Marion County in central Ohio at 6.4% followed by Jefferson County in eastern Ohio at 6.2% and Meigs County in southeast Ohio at 6%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate in August was 3.7% with a labor force of 164,746,000, according to JFS. Employment totaled 158,732,000 with 6,014,000 of the labor force unemployed, according to JFS figures.
