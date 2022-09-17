Unemployment rates in July dropped slightly in three of six area counties, rose in two and stayed the same in one other one.
Still low by historical standards, the rates increased in Fulton and Henry counties, though each were still below 4.5%. They dropped in Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties and stayed the same in Defiance County, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS).
Putnam and Paulding counties continued to have the lowest area unemployment rates at 2.9% and 3.7%, respectively.
All local rates in July, with June and May figures in parentheses, respectively, were:
• Defiance, 4.2% (4.2%, 3.1%).
• Henry, 4.3% (4.1%, 3.3%).
• Fulton, 4.4% (3.8%, 3.3%).
• Paulding, 3.7% (4%, 2.7%).
• Putnam, 2.9% (3%, 2.2%).
• Williams, 3.6% (3.7%, (2.8%).
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in July by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 800 (17,900); Fulton, 1,000 (22,500); Henry, 600 (13,200); Paulding, 300 (8,800); Putnam, 600 (19,300); Williams, 700 (18,600).
Statewide, the unemployment rate in July was 3.9% — the same as June and May — with a labor force of 5,794,3900. Employment totaled 5,571,300 with 223,500 of the labor force unemployed, according to JFS figures.
The low figure continued to be 2.7% in Mercer County in west central Ohio, just below Holmes and Putnam counties at 2.8% and 2.9%, respectively. The highest figure was 6.4% in Marion County in central Ohio followed by Monroe County along the Ohio River in eastern Ohio at 6.3%
Two other Ohio counties were at 6% (Noble in eastern Ohio and Meigs in southeast Ohio at 6%) while the remainder of the state’s counties were below that threshold.
Nationally, the unemployment rate in July was 3.5% with a labor force of 163,960, according to JFS. Employment totaled 158,290,000 with 5,670,000 of the labor force unemployed, according to JFS figures.
