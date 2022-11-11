Unemployment numbers dropped in every area county during September, according to figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
The biggest drops were in Henry County (4.3% to 3.7%), Defiance County (4.2% to 3.7%) and Fulton County (3.9% to 3.4%).
However, this appears to have something to do with approximate workforce numbers in each county, according to ODJFS figures, as these all dropped in all six local counties, but one (Paulding).
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in September by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 700 (17,700); Fulton, 900 (21,800); Henry, 600 (13,000); Paulding, 300 (8,700); Putnam, 600 (19,000); Williams, 600 (18,500).
All local unemployment rates in September, with August and July figures in parentheses, respectively, were:
• Defiance, 3.7% (4.2%, 4.2%).
• Henry, 3.7% (4.3%, 4.3%).
• Fulton, 3.4% (3.9%, 4.4%).
• Paulding, 3.3% (3.6%, 3.7%).
• Putnam, 2.8% (2.9%, 2.9%).
• Williams, 3.0% (3.4%, 3.7%).
Putnam County continues to have one of the lowest rates throughout Ohio’s 88 counties at 2.8%, good for fourth place.
The lowest is Holmes County in east central Ohio at 2.5%, Wyandot County in northwest Ohio at 2.6% and Mercer County in west central Ohio at 2.7%
The highest figure was 5.5% in Monroe County in east central Ohio along the Ohio River followed by two other counties in that vicinity Jefferson and Noble (5.2%) and Meigs County in southeast Ohio at 5.1%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate in September was 4% with a labor force of 5,777,500. The rate was unchanged from August.
Nationally, the unemployment rate in September was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in August. The labor force dropped from 164,746,000 in August to 164,689 in September, according to ODJFS.
