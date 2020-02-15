HICKSVILLE — The Wholesale House (TWH), Hicksville, recently closed the books on a record setting 2019 and announced it has issued profit sharing checks totaling more than $1 million to company employees. This marks the fourth consecutive year of distributing a percentage of their net profit to employees.
“We are proud to be able to share our continued success with our 60 dedicated team members who work tirelessly to make TWH a leader in the industry,” said Steve and Mary Height, TWH owners. “Our crew is committed to providing a variety of 12volt electronics and consumer products, with unmatched service to our thousands of dealers nationwide. Our customers are why we are here, and our family of employees is who make it all happen.”
The profit sharing program started in 2016 and in four years has distributed more than 2.5 million dollars to TWH employees. President Mark Yoder said, “This is a point of pride for all of us here, especially the Heights. They built this company from nothing over 40 years ago and they are pleased to be able to share in the success with the employees. It is our hard working, committed team that has driven the success of the business. We wouldn’t be the company we are today without all of them.”
TWH is a distributor of 12Volt electronics and consumer products headquartered in Hicksville with a distribution warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla.
