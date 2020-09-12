LIBERTY CENTER — Due to social distancing requirements, Tricounty REC is putting a retro spin on their 83rd annual meeting of members. This year, the co-op is holding their meeting at Liberty Center Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater on Tuesday. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning at dusk. The animated movie, “The Secret Life of Pets 2” will show afterward.
Any member of the cooperative is welcome to hop in their car and bring their family for an evening of free snacks and entertainment. The drive-in movie format allows members to enjoy the event safely from the comfort of their vehicle.
Light snacks and beverages will be provided, including popcorn, a hot dog, and candy. Each membership in attendance will also receive a complimentary gift from the co-op.
Field of Dreams Drive-In is located northeast of Liberty Center at V602 Township Road 6, between roads W (north) and V (south). Maximum capacity for the theater is 250 cars, so please arrive early. The event will be held rain or shine.
Additional information was mailed to all members in the September issue of Ohio Cooperative Living magazine. To learn more, contact Tricounty REC at 419-256-7900. You must be a member of the co-op to attend.
(Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative serves more than 4,300 members in Ohio’s Henry, Fulton, Putnam, Wood, and Lucas counties.)
