MALINTA — Seven local high school seniors were awarded $3,750 in scholarships in the Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative Children of Members Scholarship Program.
EricaRae Herrick of Liberty Center High School was awarded with a $1,000 scholarship. She will go on to represent Tricounty REC at the state level in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ statewide scholarship competition, where she will compete for up to $3,800 in additional funds. In total, $41,800 will be awarded between all contestants at the statewide level. Herrick is the daughter of Amy Herrick and Rebecca Kincaid.
Students awarded a $750 scholarship each were Noah Becker and Sydney Rohrs. Becker is a senior at Wauseon High School and is the son of Craig and Tina Becker. Rohrs is the daughter of Tony and Kim Rohrs and attends Patrick Henry High School.
Taylor Crawford from Patrick Henry will receive a $500 scholarship. Crawford’s parents are Ron and Laurie Crawford. Three additional $250 scholarships were also awarded to Patrick Henry High School seniors Emma Carpenter, Samantha Johnson, and Makayla Updike. Carpenter is the daughter of Andrew and Heather Carpenter, Johnson is the daughter of Joshua and Heather Johnson, and Updike is the daughter of Edward and Sandra Updike.
Scholarship applications typically open each year in December for high school seniors who are children of Tricounty REC members. Interested parents and students can visit www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop/scholarships for more information.
(Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 4,300 members in Ohio’s Henry, Fulton, Putnam, Wood, and Lucas counties.)
