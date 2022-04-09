MALINTA — Seven area seniors were awarded $3,500 in scholarships from Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative’s children of members scholarship program.
Leah Whitford of Ohio Virtual Academy was awarded with a $1,000 scholarship. She will represent Tricounty REC at the state level in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ statewide scholarship competition, where she will compete for up to $3,800 in additional funds.
Awarded with a $750 scholarship each were Ethan Rohrs and Ella Meyer. Rohrs is a senior at Patrick Henry High School while Meyer also attends Patrick Henry.
Ellie Kronberg from Anthony Wayne High School received a $500 scholarship. Two additional $250 scholarships were awarded to Liberty Center High School senior Michael Romine and Holgate High School senior Justine Eis.
Scholarship applications typically open each year in December for high school seniors who are children of Tricounty REC members.
Interested parents and students can visit www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop/scholarships for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.