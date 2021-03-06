OTTAWA — Metro Worldwide, a division of Pritchard Companies, and Titan Bus, a division of Verhoff Machine & Welding, have announced their merger to launch innovation of safer transportation in the shuttle bus industry.
“Combining our organizations provides technology advantages and a major growth opportunity through extended and vital service offerings for customers” said Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pritchard Companies.
The companies will now operate under MTG and continue to provide quality shuttles while expanding product and production capabilities. Effective Feb. 1, the companies have been preparing for the transition over the past 12 months, circumventing any changes in operations.
Through a shared vision, the merger will bring innovation into the bus market with a mature infrastructure to support the growing demand for safer transportation and eventually electric vehicles.
Metro Worldwide, a division of Pritchard Companies, brings more than 100 years of experience in automotive sales. Metro produces and sells shuttle busses for public transit organizations and private fleets. The national network built by the Pritchard family has helped businesses and families purchase top quality vehicles since 1913.
Titan Bus, a division of Verhoff Machine & Welding, brings 90 years of manufacturing and metal fabrication expertise. Titan Bus leads in raw material technology that incorporates lighter vehicles, fuel savings and other components that ensure a safe and secure ride for its occupants. Titan’s optimized production facilities will handle the load of increased demand in the type A school bus market.
“The combination of these industry leaders will improve the procurement process for fleet purchasers. By connecting purchasing and manufacturing, MTG will ensure high-quality standards from top to bottom,” said Ed Verhoff, CEO of Verhoff Machine & Welding.
MTG will maintain its production operations out of Ottawa and will continue to have a national sales presence. More information about MTG can be found at metrotitangroup.com
