Lauber Insurance Group has donated Dave Ramsey’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to a trio of local schools.
Pettisville, Archbold and Wauseon high schools will receive the material.
Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance to teach students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.
More than four million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. It can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance.
For more information about the curriculum, visit ramseyeducation.com
