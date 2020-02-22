PAULDING — Three Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative trustees have been re-elected to the board. They are Joseph Kohnen, District 1; Dr. John Saxton, District 6; and Dr. Ronald Black, District 9.
• District 1 includes members who reside in Indiana’s Allen and Adams counties: Marion, Madison, Monroe, Preble, and Union townships.
• District 6 includes members living in Ohio’s Paulding County townships of Auglaize, Brown, Latty, and Washington, as well as the Defiance County townships of Defiance and Highland.
• District 9 includes members who reside in Ohio’s Putnam County townships of Sugarcreek, Pleasant, Union, Ottawa, and Riley.
Kohnen resides in Monroeville, Ind.; Saxton resides in Oakwood; and Black resides in Ottawa. Together, they have more than 20 years of PPEC board experience.
PPEC members will not be receiving official ballots for the 2020 board of trustee elections in the mail this February, as no members submitted petitions to run against incumbent trustees. As stated in the co-op code of regulations, uncontested elections allow for automatic re-election of current trustees.
Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory. Trustees set the strategic direction of the co-op and are responsible for establishing, reviewing, and revising corporate policies to ensure that service to the PPEC membership is foremost in mind, while maintaining a stable yet competitive position in the industry by setting rate structures.
The entire board will be present at the annual meeting on March 21 at the co-op’s office in Paulding. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and is followed by lunch. Call PPEC at 800-686-2357 or visit www.PPEC.coop for more information.
