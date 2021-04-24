COLUMBUS — Eric Thornell, Antwerp; Kiersten Cline, Hicksville; and EricaRae Herrick, Swanton; each won $1,400 scholarships in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives scholarship competition held April 13. The three winners took top honors in their individual co-op’s scholarship competition before moving to the statewide level.
Thornell, the son of Garrett and Amy Thornell, was sponsored by Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Inc. He is a senior at Antwerp Local High School.
Cline, the daughter of Pete Cline and Sarah Vogelsong, was sponsored by North Western Electric Cooperative. She is a senior at Fairview High School.
Herrick, the daughter of Amy Herrick and Rebecca Kincaid, was sponsored by Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative Inc. She is a senior at Liberty Center High School.
Twenty-four students representing 24 electric cooperatives in Ohio competed for $41,800 in scholarship awards.
The state’s electric cooperatives, all Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, provide electricity to more than 380,000 homes and businesses in 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
