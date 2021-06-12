FOSTORIA — Gary Baldosser of Republic, David Conrad of Grafton, and Michael Thiel of Upper Sandusky, have been reelected to serve on the board of AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home owners.
Baldosser, who was originally elected in 2009 will continue to represent member-borrowers in Region 5, Seneca County. Conrad and Thiel, who were both elected in 2015, will continue to represent Region 8, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties, and Region 6, Marion and Wyandot counties, respectively.
AgCredit’s board of directors consists of 10 members, eight of whom are elected by stockholders and two who are appointed by the board to ensure greater diversity and a range of experience.
With AgCredit serving 18 counties in northern Ohio, eighteen members representing these counties were also elected to serve on the nominating committee during the elections, which were held in May. Committee members identify suitable candidates for open director positions each year. The list of new nominating committee members can be found at AgCredit.net/committees.
In the Defiance six-county area, AgCredit has offices in Napoleon, Paulding and Ottawa.
