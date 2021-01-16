The Truckload Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge announced their annual list of trucking companies recognized for providing exemplary working environments for professional drivers and employees. Both entities specified that such an accomplishment is noteworthy due to the adversities presented by 2020. Thomas E. Keller Trucking, headquartered in Defiance, has been among the 20 contest winners for four consecutive years.
TCA President John Lyboldt shared, “In a year where the essential services provided by our industry have come into public focus, it is especially important for workplace satisfaction.”
“Even in the midst of a pandemic, these fleets are focused on creating a great workplace experience for all their drivers, and with an average satisfaction rate over 90%, their drivers clearly appreciate those efforts,” said CarriersEdge chief executive officer Jane Jazrawy.
In order to qualify for the contest, fleets with 10 or more trucks must be nominated by a company driver or owner operator. Nominated fleets are evaluated through a scoring matrix including categories such as health benefits, professional development, performance management, career path/advancement opportunities, and total compensation. Input from drivers also is collected via driver surveys and survey results from independent contractors that work with the fleets.
“As in years past, we are extremely grateful and humbled to be included in this group of carriers. This year in particular I would like to point out the remarkable work of our drivers, what these drivers do day in and day out is extremely difficult and underappreciated. It was great to see drivers receive some national recognition for being deemed essential workers through this pandemic,” added Keller Trucking president, Jonathan Wolfrum.
