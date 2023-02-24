It’s almost time for another “Defiance County Restaurant Week,” an effort by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s (DDVB) to promote locally owned businesses.
The third annual event is scheduled from Friday through March 12 in Defiance County, according to a press release issued by DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
As before in the previous two years, DDVB will be offering restaurant patrons a chance to enter a prize drawing.
In the event’s inaugural year (2021), 33 restaurants participated from Defiance to Hicksville and 37 were involved in 2022. This year is a little different in that the DDVB has enrolled all restaurants that would qualify under the definition of locally owned.
This places absolutely no burden upon them to offer anything to customers, according to Mack. Rather, it just opens up more options for restaurant patrons to participate in the aforementioned drawing.
“We want to try to make it as inclusive as possible,” she said of the locally owned restaurants. No objections have been raised by franchised restaurants, such as McDonald’s and Applebee’s, that are not included, Mack explained.
“We haven’t had anyone reach out and be upset,” she said.
Keeping with the format of the first two years, patrons will be asked to keep their receipts and turn them in to the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St. in Defiance by 4 p.m. on March 15. Receipts also can be deposited in the DDVB’s dropbox at any hour or sent via email to lori@visitdefianceohio.com.
Persons who turn in five receipts within the promotional time frame (March 3-12) will qualify for a drawing worth $250 in restaurant gift cards; those who turn in more than six receipts will have their names thrown in the hat for $500 in restaurant gift cards.
The drawing is expected to be held on March 16, Mack indicated.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age.
Mack extended thanks to prize package sponsors who include the DDVB, Butler Real Estate, Crescent-News Media, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, Defiance County Economic Development, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Grant Insurance, iHeart Media and Sherwood State Bank.
The week was initiated in 2021 as a strategy to help offset the negative impacts of the coronavirus situation and promote local businesses.
“It seemed like it has been going well because it is raising awareness for our local restaurants,” Mack told The Crescent-News. “Everyone knows the franchise restaurants. ... This event just raises awareness for the local restaurants that have been around awhile. We’ve seen a lot of appreciation ... to have a program like this.”
The locally owned push is a little flexible. Some of the participating businesses, for example, are technically franchised, such as Biggby’s Coffee and Eric’s Ice Cream, but they are very much locally owned.
