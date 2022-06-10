FriendsOffice and The Hubbard Company have announced a merger that will create the largest locally owned, independent office products business in the western Ohio market.
Hubbard will continue to operate as The Hubbard Company, 612 Clinton St. in Defiance.
According to a press release issued by FriendsOffice, the combined company will serve over 5,000 customers, offering more than 35,000 office product items, custom printing, promotional products, office furniture, technology solutions, and janitorial and breakroom supplies.
‘’This is another milestone in the growth and evolution of Friends,” said Ken Schroeder, CEO/CFO of FriendsOffice, which will celebrate its 57th anniversary in 2022. “We found a perfect merger partner in Hubbard, which like Friends, is a local, independent, office products business which prides itself on offering the highest level of personalized service.”
The Hubbard Company’s president, Tom Hubbard, stated in the release that the merger will allow him to retire following a long and successful career, spend more time with family and enjoy the slower pace of retirement.
“Our partnership with Friends is the next phase of what Hubbard has been building over the past 70 years,” he commented. “Going forward, this new relationship reinforces and enhances service to our customers, and dedication to our employees and the community. Joining forces with another independent dealer enables us to compete in today’s world and be better together in exceeding customer expectations.”
Via the merger, FriendsOffice will gain Hubbard’s print production and promotional products expertise to provide expanded solutions to businesses large and small, the release stated, adding that the decision allows Hubbard and FriendsOffice to increase capability and purchasing power to provide new and existing customers with increased resources and a greater product portfolio at competitive prices.
Online customers will receive information on how to access their new Hubbard/FriendsOffice account.
