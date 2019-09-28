NAPOLEON — Tenneco has received Efficiency Smart’s Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award, recognizing its commitment to and innovation in reducing energy use, demonstrated by its successful implementation of energy-efficient measures in Napoleon.
The award was presented Thursday morning at Tenneco, 11800 Ohio 424.
Since 2013, Tenneco has worked with Efficiency Smart to make energy-efficiency improvements at its Napoleon facility. Tenneco most recently installed LEDs in its plant and offices, as well as a new air compressor. As a result of its projects, Tenneco is expected to save 1,941,300 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy annually — or $159,600 — and $2,489,700 over the lifetime of the installed products.
“Congratulations to Tenneco on receiving the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency Award,” said Joel Mazur, Napoleon city manager. “Tenneco serves as an example in our community of what can be achieved through energy efficiency. The city of Napoleon is proud to offer energy-efficiency services through Efficiency Smart that benefit our electric customers.”
Tenneco worked with an Efficiency Smart energy consultant and account manager for technical project assistance and to verify savings potential. These resources were made possible through a partnership between Efficiency Smart and the city of Napoleon, designed to save Napoleon Light and Power electric customers money through energy efficiency.
“Tenneco is honored to receive the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award,” said Joel Smith, facility engineer at Tenneco. “We have seen firsthand the many benefits that energy-efficiency improvements can provide businesses, and we appreciate the city of Napoleon offering services through Efficiency Smart to help us make those improvements. We look forward to working with Efficiency Smart for additional energy-efficiency projects in the future.”
The Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award recognizes entities that have completed substantial energy efficiency projects. To be considered for the award, organizations must be an electric customer of a utility that partners with Efficiency Smart, and complete a project that results in significant energy savings for the community.
“We are delighted to recognize Tenneco for making energy-efficient upgrades,” said Sean Clement, director of Efficiency Smart. “These projects showcase its vision and commitment to reducing energy use and saving money, and the company will enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency for years to come.”
Tenneco is the 38th recipient of the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award since its inception in 2013 and is the third organization in Napoleon to be honored with the award.
More information about the services and financial incentives available to Napoleon Light and Power customers through Efficiency Smart can be found at efficiencysmart.org/napoleon-ohio, or by calling 877-889-3777.
Efficiency Smart helps residents, businesses and communities use less energy and save money through energy efficiency services. Since its launch in 2011, it has served more than 60 communities in multiple states. Efficiency Smart was established by American Municipal Power for the benefit of its member communities. It is administered under contract with VEIC. Operations are based in Columbus.
