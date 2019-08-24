Stykemain donation

Stykemain Buick GMC recently donated $2,500 to the Defiance Rib Fest. Pictured here are Joe Stykemain, owner of Stykemain Buick GMC; and Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. This is the second year the company has been an event sponsor. Rib Fest is set for Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance.

