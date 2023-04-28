COLUMBUS — Ohio business leaders and economics experts recently unveiled data showing Ohio's economic competitiveness has improved in the last five years, jumping from 24th most competitive among the 50 states in 2018 to 13th in 2023.
The study, led by economists Dr. Timothy Nash of Northwood University and Dr. Jing Li of Miami University, also identified several issues deserving future attention.
"This study shows Ohio's competitive standing jumped from 24th in 2018 to 13th in 2023 among all 50 states," said Nash noting "gains primarily generated by improvements in Ohio's tax structure, a drop in Ohio state debt per capita, an improved opinion of Ohio's business climate among national business leaders, dramatically improved auto insurance rates and several tax rate reductions."
He said the data was "reinforced by two other sets of data, the 'Big Mac' and 'U-Haul' factors. Ohio consumers can purchase a Big Mac in Ohio, a product identical to Big Macs sold across the country, at $4.03, the seventh lowest price nationwide, while net U-Haul trips transporting goods and materials show Ohio ranked ninth in net trips into the state. Bottom line, Ohio has made tremendous economic progress over the last few years, and these gains give hope for continued economic growth."
Local Ohio cities and metro areas were also ranked, showing Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati in the middle of the pack among Great Lakes cities in terms of economic growth from 2020-2021, above cities like Milwaukee, but below Indianapolis and Detroit.
The study also itemized several key factors inhibiting Ohio's future economic competitiveness:
The state's tax standing ranks only 37th among the 50 states, far behind Indiana's overall tax rank of ninth and Michigan's 12th. This low standing was caused in part by Ohio’s low rankings of 41st for personal income taxes, 39th for corporate taxes and 36th for sales tax.
Ohio's gross state product has lagged well behind the national average, growing only 116% to the U.S.'s growth rate of 160% since 1998, according to the report. Too, job growth was slow, increasing only 4.8% in Ohio while U.S. jobs overall grew 23% from 2000 to 2021.
The study was conducted under the auspices of Ohio's "Big Six" coalition of business advocates: the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Manufacturers' Association and National Federation of Independent Business-OH, whose members employ millions of Ohioans and dominate Ohio's $829 billion annual economic output.
