Defiance High School students were given the opportunity to share their thoughts on changes experienced throughout the last 10 years, as well as thoughts on the future.
Emily Gearhart cited the advancement in technology as the biggest change in the region over the last 10 years. Over the next 10 years, she expects to see more of the same.
“It always seems that they have some sort of new tech that is suppose to make life easier and from what I can tell, I don’t see the advancement in technology stopping any time soon.”
Concerning her educators, “I think they are preparing us as well as they can,” said Gearhart. “Nowadays there are so many routes that kids can take and I think that they are trying to prepare us for as much as they can.
“In 10 years, personally I hope that I’m at a job I like,” she noted. “I’m just living life to the fullest as of right now. I have no idea what I want to do or how I will end up, but I know that in the future I’ll probably have things more figured out than I do.”
Student Juan Salinas sees the biggest change in the region over the last 10 years is that the “global population has exploded, with more and more people are living in cities. Buildings are reaching previously unimaginable heights. The Internet has changed the way we do things and live everyday life. The biggest thing has for sure been social media. It has taken over.”
In the next 10 years, he expects to see significant changes in the region in the areas of agriculture and climate change.
Has his current education prepared him well for the next phase of his life? “Yes and no,” said Salinas, “because some classes do not benefit you at all for the future and some do a lot, so it’s in the middle.”
Personally, 10 years from now, Salinas hopes to own his own home and be in a job he enjoys, “with money saved up.”
Evan Brown thinks that the biggest change in the region has been the rights and views of the homosexual community. He anticipates that in the next 10 years, changes will concern the perception and decisions on abortion.
As a student at DHS, he feels that high school and college will prepare him for the future. Brown has wonderful goals for the next 10 years. “I would like to either be a professional baseball player or coach or scout or general manager.”
And Marino Martinez cited changes in the city over the years.
“All the construction that had happened throughout my city, the new bridge, new school, new roads, new buildings, etc., you get what I mean,” said Martinez. “So many new buildings with more new foods to eat and stuff to buy. Defiance seems to have more things to do, the roundabouts made traffic better around the area. New baseball fields and football fields helped out with Defiance, along with the new facility that helps our baseball and softball teams. Even if they are slow, really really slow, they are good decisions that help us out.
Martinez shared his thoughts on being prepared for the future.
“Educationally yes... life, like no,” he said. “Learning grammar for better speaking, history to not repeat, science for logical thinking, and math for problem solving, but it doesn’t help with survival as much. I don’t know what to do with money, I don’t know much on cooking or buying anything, it seems like the one semester classes are more helpful than the actual core classes. I don’t want to screw up in life.”
He noted future changes in the country.
“Depends on who becomes president,” he stressed. “I don’t even think Bernie will live through his four years honestly. Course, as much as I hate politics, I believe that Trump is doing a good job as president, and people just use this new coronavirus as something against Trump. You cannot tell the future, anything can happen.”
Ten years from now, he would “hope to be in a good job with a lovely wife, whom I wish it’s the person I’m thinking of. Great kids and having my dream, which is having a gaming room filled with games, pc and such. The only problem I have is what I want to do.”
One high school student has thoughts on her future that involves sneakers.
Cristian Magana sees the biggest change in the region over the last 10 years has been the sneaker culture.
“Nothing has been the same with re-sellers taking all the Travis Scott, Nike Sb Dunks,” said Magana. “Back then, you would just go into Foot locker and cop some White Cement 3’s.”
She is certain the sneaker culture will continue into the future. In 10 years, she sees herself “reselling shoes at reasonable prices. I want to help everybody that wants a nice pair of Yeezys, Jordan’s, Adidas. Everyone should have a nice pair of sneakers.”
