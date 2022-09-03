Ten real estate professionals affiliated with Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc. have earned the 2021-2022 Presidents Sales Club awards presented by Ohio Realtors.
Realtors Jane Germann, Chester Straley and Warren Straley were awarded Pinnacle of Performance for having in excess of $7.5 million in sales between July 1, 2021 and June 30.
Realtors Anne Brecht and Joe Bagley were awarded the Award of Excellence for having in excess of $5 million in sales between July 1, 2021 and June 30.
Realtors Robbin Benner, Phil Kreischer, William Priest and Cassie Bell were awarded the Award of Distinction for each having in excess of $2.5 million in sales during this timeframe.
Receiving the Award of Achievement for $1 million to $2.5 million in sales was realtor Richard Miller.
Ohio Realtors officially award qualifying members the “President’s Sales Club Award” designation in four recognition levels for outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry.
Ohio Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. Just over 10% of Ohio’s real estate professionals have attained this honor. All OAR members in good standing were eligible for the award.
Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc. have two offices in Ohio — 419 West Ervin Road, Van Wert, and 211 N. Main St., Paulding.
